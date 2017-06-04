Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Declare formally
|STATE
|Long concentrated look
|STARE
|Having no clothes on
|NAKED
|Diameter of a bullet
|CALIBRE
|Contestant finishing second
|RUNNERUP
|Waste disposal site
|DUMP
|Country
|NATION
|Sinew
|TENDON
|Lazy
|IDLE
|Careful and detailed
|THOROUGH
|Panther
|LEOPARD
|Devil
|SATAN
|Following in time
|AFTER
|Shuteye
|SLEEP
|Voucher
|TOKEN
|Highly desirable
|TODIEFOR
|Lofty
|TALL
|Spring back
|REBOUND
|Because of one’s beliefs
|ONPRINCIPLE
|Happen
|OCCUR
|Assistance
|HELPINGHAND
|Act of retaliation
|REPRISAL
|Reprimand
|TELLOFF
|Garden huts
|SHEDS
|Unfasten
|UNTIE
|Feel extreme dislike for
|HATE