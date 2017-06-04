Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Declare formally STATE
Long concentrated look STARE
Having no clothes on NAKED
Diameter of a bullet CALIBRE
Contestant finishing second RUNNERUP
Waste disposal site DUMP
Country NATION
Sinew TENDON
Lazy IDLE
Careful and detailed THOROUGH
Panther LEOPARD
Devil SATAN
Following in time AFTER
Shuteye SLEEP
Voucher TOKEN
Highly desirable TODIEFOR
Lofty TALL
Spring back REBOUND
Because of one’s beliefs ONPRINCIPLE
Happen OCCUR
Assistance HELPINGHAND
Act of retaliation REPRISAL
Reprimand TELLOFF
Garden huts SHEDS
Unfasten UNTIE
Feel extreme dislike for HATE