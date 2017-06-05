Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Rodent found in parks
|GREYSQUIRREL
|Shrill cry
|SCREECH
|Huge Australian landmark
|ULURU
|Look at a book
|READ
|Secondary colour
|PURPLE
|Church chimes
|BELLS
|Snuggle
|NESTLE
|Company emblem
|LOGO
|Thaws
|MELTS
|Receive by succession
|INHERIT
|Habitually forgetful
|ABSENTMINDED
|Backs off
|RETREATS
|Crooked
|ASKEW
|Offensively assertive or forceful
|PUSHY
|Requiring great effort
|ARDUOUS
|Boyfriend
|BEAU
|Art of good eating
|GASTRONOMY
|Unlikely to stumble or trip
|SUREFOOTED
|Sheltered side
|LEE
|Number of layers of tissue
|PLY
|Stick out, project
|PROTRUDE
|Cosmetic item
|BLUSHER
|Same here!
|DITTO
|Length of metal links
|CHAIN
|Ear part
|LOBE