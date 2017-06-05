Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Rodent found in parks GREYSQUIRREL
Shrill cry SCREECH
Huge Australian landmark ULURU
Look at a book READ
Secondary colour PURPLE
Church chimes BELLS
Snuggle NESTLE
Company emblem LOGO
Thaws MELTS
Receive by succession INHERIT
Habitually forgetful ABSENTMINDED
Backs off RETREATS
Crooked ASKEW
Offensively assertive or forceful PUSHY
Requiring great effort ARDUOUS
Boyfriend BEAU
Art of good eating GASTRONOMY
Unlikely to stumble or trip SUREFOOTED
Sheltered side LEE
Number of layers of tissue PLY
Stick out, project PROTRUDE
Cosmetic item BLUSHER
Same here! DITTO
Length of metal links CHAIN
Ear part LOBE