Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Clue Solution
American bird BALDEAGLE
Cylinder TUBE
Warm garment PULLOVER
I have found it! EUREKA
Cart WAGON
Ruler in ancient Egypt PHARAOH
Harden SET
Spanish drink SANGRIA
Aircraft-detection system RADAR
Perennial plant DAHLIA
Moderately wealthy WELLTODO
Notion IDEA
Forerunner HARBINGER
Or else OTHERWISE
Native Australian ABORIGINE
Shock, dismay APPAL
Great pleasure or satisfaction DELIGHT
At the summit ATOP
Sediment of wine LEES
Huge election victory LANDSLIDE
Quack, fraud CHARLATAN
Vegetable PEA
Prime cut of beef SIRLOIN
Love deeply ADORE
Second Greek letter BETA
Unsightly body fat FLAB