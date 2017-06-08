Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic June 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Act of refraining or abstaining
|ABSTENTION
|Calm, pacify
|APPEASE
|Fortunate
|LUCKY
|Receive money for work
|EARN
|Knock senseless
|STUN
|Fish eggs
|ROE
|Chocolate-covered pastry
|ECLAIR
|Mend one’s ways
|REFORM
|Unwell
|ILL
|Christmas
|NOEL
|Jetty
|PIER
|Planet
|VENUS
|Blow up
|EXPLODE
|Basic realities
|BRASSTACKS
|Clothing
|APPAREL
|Parliamentary constituency
|SEAT
|Happenings
|EVENTS
|Gifted
|TALENTED
|Academy Award
|OSCAR
|Pretend
|MAKEBELIEVE
|Very large self-service store
|HYPERMARKET
|Keyboard players
|PIANISTS
|Foreboding evil
|OMINOUS
|Polite, respectable
|DECENT
|Large passenger ship
|LINER
|Heroic
|EPIC