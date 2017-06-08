Mirror Classic Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Act of refraining or abstaining ABSTENTION
Calm, pacify APPEASE
Fortunate LUCKY
Receive money for work EARN
Knock senseless STUN
Fish eggs ROE
Chocolate-covered pastry ECLAIR
Mend one’s ways REFORM
Unwell ILL
Christmas NOEL
Jetty PIER
Planet VENUS
Blow up EXPLODE
Basic realities BRASSTACKS
Clothing APPAREL
Parliamentary constituency SEAT
Happenings EVENTS
Gifted TALENTED
Academy Award OSCAR
Pretend MAKEBELIEVE
Very large self-service store HYPERMARKET
Keyboard players PIANISTS
Foreboding evil OMINOUS
Polite, respectable DECENT
Large passenger ship LINER
Heroic EPIC