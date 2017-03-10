Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Disciple APOSTLE
Unify UNITE
Summer bird SWALLOW
For a brief period AWHILE
Steam locomotive TRAIN
Nobleman DUKE
Joyous ecstasy RAPTURE
Unmarried woman’s title MISS
Sofa COUCH
Deprive of food STARVE
Towed vehicle CARAVAN
Breadth WIDTH
Predicament DILEMMA
Socket for plugging in appliances POWERPOINT
Troops SOLDIERS
Plunder LOOT
Chew steadily GNAW
Needle case ETUI
Bode AUGUR
Perfectly LIKEACHARM
Steeple SPIRE
Cover with paint or wallpaper DECORATE
Continent ASIA
Prohibition VETO
Indian dress SARI