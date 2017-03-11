Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large sofa
|CHESTERFIELD
|Rearranged word
|ANAGRAM
|Cuban dance
|RUMBA
|Greet enthusiastically
|HAIL
|One’s professional life
|CAREER
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Stylus
|NEEDLE
|Untidy state
|MESS
|Encourage
|EGGON
|Operating room
|THEATRE
|Bold or forward
|PRESUMPTUOUS
|Reserve for a special purpose
|SETASIDE
|Begin
|START
|Fragment of bread
|CRUMB
|Active during the day
|DIURNAL
|Squalid overcrowded housing area
|SLUM
|Wardrobe item
|COATHANGER
|Lawyers in the higher courts
|BARRISTERS
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|Popular pet
|CAT
|Physical effort
|EXERTION
|Malady
|ILLNESS
|Postage label
|STAMP
|End of life
|DEATH
|Horrific and bloody
|GORY