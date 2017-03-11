Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Large sofa CHESTERFIELD
Rearranged word ANAGRAM
Cuban dance RUMBA
Greet enthusiastically HAIL
One’s professional life CAREER
Perfect IDEAL
Stylus NEEDLE
Untidy state MESS
Encourage EGGON
Operating room THEATRE
Bold or forward PRESUMPTUOUS
Reserve for a special purpose SETASIDE
Begin START
Fragment of bread CRUMB
Active during the day DIURNAL
Squalid overcrowded housing area SLUM
Wardrobe item COATHANGER
Lawyers in the higher courts BARRISTERS
Lyric poem ODE
Popular pet CAT
Physical effort EXERTION
Malady ILLNESS
Postage label STAMP
End of life DEATH
Horrific and bloody GORY