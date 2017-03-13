Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Mirror Classic March 14th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Outdated OLDFASHIONED
Violent tropical storm CYCLONE
Remarkably large GIANT
Sympathy PITY
Short of money HARDUP
Student PUPIL
Paper handkerchief TISSUE
Portent OMEN
Forces out, expels OUSTS
Encounter unexpectedly RUNINTO
Noisy or rough OBSTREPEROUS
Teaches EDUCATES
Sharply hooked claw TALON
One who steals THIEF
Curdle CONGEAL
Second Greek letter BETA
Job or profession OCCUPATION
Astounding, wonderful STUPENDOUS
Expected DUE
Pelvis HIP
Rule DOMINION
Throb PULSATE
Star sign ARIES
Rest on one’s knees KNEEL
Weeps SOBS