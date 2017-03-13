Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Outdated
|OLDFASHIONED
|Violent tropical storm
|CYCLONE
|Remarkably large
|GIANT
|Sympathy
|PITY
|Short of money
|HARDUP
|Student
|PUPIL
|Paper handkerchief
|TISSUE
|Portent
|OMEN
|Forces out, expels
|OUSTS
|Encounter unexpectedly
|RUNINTO
|Noisy or rough
|OBSTREPEROUS
|Teaches
|EDUCATES
|Sharply hooked claw
|TALON
|One who steals
|THIEF
|Curdle
|CONGEAL
|Second Greek letter
|BETA
|Job or profession
|OCCUPATION
|Astounding, wonderful
|STUPENDOUS
|Expected
|DUE
|Pelvis
|HIP
|Rule
|DOMINION
|Throb
|PULSATE
|Star sign
|ARIES
|Rest on one’s knees
|KNEEL
|Weeps
|SOBS