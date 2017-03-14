Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Extortion by threats
|BLACKMAIL
|Man-eating giant
|OGRE
|Strangle
|THROTTLE
|Over there
|YONDER
|Ancient artefact
|RELIC
|Thin dry biscuit
|CRACKER
|Purchase
|BUY
|Mend hurriedly or in a makeshift way
|PATCHUP
|Loses colour
|FADES
|Tealight
|CANDLE
|Real or genuine
|BONAFIDE
|Lump of earth
|CLOD
|Take turns
|ALTERNATE
|Lie detector
|POLYGRAPH
|Explain in another language
|TRANSLATE
|Liquid measure
|LITRE
|Quick and superficial
|CURSORY
|Friend
|MATE
|Lazy
|IDLE
|Run off hastily
|SKEDADDLE
|Gradual increase in loudness
|CRESCENDO
|Drinking vessel
|CUP
|Gold or silver in mass
|BULLION
|Perfume
|SCENT
|Hair from sheep
|WOOL
|Sheet of glass
|PANE