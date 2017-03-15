Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Proverb ADAGE
Very long race MARATHON
Stiff RIGID
Untidy, dishevelled BEDRAGGLED
Disadvantage or hindrance DRAWBACK
Eyelid inflammation STYE
Lass GIRL
Military waking signal REVEILLE
Having responsibility for INCHARGEOF
Hot drink MOCHA
Recently LATTERLY
Snake poison VENOM
Overseas ABROAD
Fluent and plausible GLIB
Just, impartial FAIR
React to a joke LAUGH
Stamp collecting PHILATELY
Nervously irritable ONEDGE
Game between local teams DERBY
Make, build FABRICATE
Actor’s prompt CUE
Broom of twigs BESOM
Horrifying, ghastly GRISLY
Preserve after death EMBALM
Ship of the desert CAMEL
Precious metal GOLD
Golfer’s warning FORE