Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Proverb
|ADAGE
|Very long race
|MARATHON
|Stiff
|RIGID
|Untidy, dishevelled
|BEDRAGGLED
|Disadvantage or hindrance
|DRAWBACK
|Eyelid inflammation
|STYE
|Lass
|GIRL
|Military waking signal
|REVEILLE
|Having responsibility for
|INCHARGEOF
|Hot drink
|MOCHA
|Recently
|LATTERLY
|Snake poison
|VENOM
|Overseas
|ABROAD
|Fluent and plausible
|GLIB
|Just, impartial
|FAIR
|React to a joke
|LAUGH
|Stamp collecting
|PHILATELY
|Nervously irritable
|ONEDGE
|Game between local teams
|DERBY
|Make, build
|FABRICATE
|Actor’s prompt
|CUE
|Broom of twigs
|BESOM
|Horrifying, ghastly
|GRISLY
|Preserve after death
|EMBALM
|Ship of the desert
|CAMEL
|Precious metal
|GOLD
|Golfer’s warning
|FORE