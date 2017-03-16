Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Completely open and legal
|ABOVEBOARD
|Rapid rise or swell
|UPSURGE
|Forbidden
|TABOO
|Liquid measure
|PINT
|Plant part
|STEM
|Pat lightly
|DAB
|Repeat performance
|ENCORE
|Evaluate
|ASSESS
|Cigarette deposit
|ASH
|Standard
|NORM
|Hire car
|TAXI
|Military trainee
|CADET
|By the sea
|COASTAL
|Emphatically
|VEHEMENTLY
|Poison
|ARSENIC
|Rowing blades
|OARS
|Happenings
|EVENTS
|Hopefulness
|OPTIMISM
|Fanatical, over-zealous
|RABID
|Period of success or good fortune
|PURPLEPATCH
|Capable of igniting and burning
|COMBUSTIBLE
|Brown-haired person
|BRUNETTE
|Precisely
|EXACTLY
|Day nursery
|CRECHE
|Fence of bushes
|HEDGE
|Boat of logs
|RAFT