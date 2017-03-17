Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Expression of regret
|APOLOGY
|Sing out, holler
|SHOUT
|Flightless bird
|PENGUIN
|Respiratory condition
|ASTHMA
|Shinbone
|TIBIA
|Dog sound
|BARK
|Igneous rock
|GRANITE
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Undergoes combustion
|BURNS
|Straw hat
|BOATER
|Civilian fighting force
|MILITIA
|Hit with the fist
|PUNCH
|Small enclosure for children
|PLAYPEN
|Before
|PREVIOUSTO
|Close-fitting trousers
|LEGGINGS
|Broad smile
|GRIN
|Therefore
|THUS
|Shove
|PUSH
|Garret
|ATTIC
|Relating to trade
|MERCANTILE
|Highland games log
|CABER
|Embellish
|BEAUTIFY
|Adjoin
|ABUT
|Engrave
|ETCH
|Watch face
|DIAL