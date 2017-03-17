Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Expression of regret APOLOGY
Sing out, holler SHOUT
Flightless bird PENGUIN
Respiratory condition ASTHMA
Shinbone TIBIA
Dog sound BARK
Igneous rock GRANITE
Inquires ASKS
Undergoes combustion BURNS
Straw hat BOATER
Civilian fighting force MILITIA
Hit with the fist PUNCH
Small enclosure for children PLAYPEN
Before PREVIOUSTO
Close-fitting trousers LEGGINGS
Broad smile GRIN
Therefore THUS
Shove PUSH
Garret ATTIC
Relating to trade MERCANTILE
Highland games log CABER
Embellish BEAUTIFY
Adjoin ABUT
Engrave ETCH
Watch face DIAL