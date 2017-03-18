Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Very long time DONKEYSYEARS
Petty TRIVIAL
African mammal OKAPI
Large bag SACK
Japanese form of self-defence AIKIDO
Lean and haggard GAUNT
Stadiums ARENAS
Went fast SPED
Temporary stand-in for a doctor LOCUM
File of papers DOSSIER
Room attached to a house CONSERVATORY
Surround ENCIRCLE
Satan DEVIL
Sacred song PSALM
Down payment DEPOSIT
Region AREA
Abominable, odious DETESTABLE
Untidy DISORDERLY
Possesses HAS
In addition to AND
Lock up IMPRISON
Protective item worn over the face GASMASK
Decorate ADORN
Accustomed USUAL
Cut with an axe CHOP