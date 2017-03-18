Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Very long time
|DONKEYSYEARS
|Petty
|TRIVIAL
|African mammal
|OKAPI
|Large bag
|SACK
|Japanese form of self-defence
|AIKIDO
|Lean and haggard
|GAUNT
|Stadiums
|ARENAS
|Went fast
|SPED
|Temporary stand-in for a doctor
|LOCUM
|File of papers
|DOSSIER
|Room attached to a house
|CONSERVATORY
|Surround
|ENCIRCLE
|Satan
|DEVIL
|Sacred song
|PSALM
|Down payment
|DEPOSIT
|Region
|AREA
|Abominable, odious
|DETESTABLE
|Untidy
|DISORDERLY
|Possesses
|HAS
|In addition to
|AND
|Lock up
|IMPRISON
|Protective item worn over the face
|GASMASK
|Decorate
|ADORN
|Accustomed
|USUAL
|Cut with an axe
|CHOP