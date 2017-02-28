Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Set apart from others SEGREGATE
Take notice of HEED
Clothing business RAGTRADE
Guard’s round PATROL
Covered opening in a wall or ceiling HATCH
Citrus fruit SATSUMA
Tree FIR
Decorative design PATTERN
Ascend CLIMB
Somewhat RATHER
Give incentive to MOTIVATE
Conspiracy PLOT
Alpine plant EDELWEISS
Neat, orderly SHIPSHAPE
Impoverished DESTITUTE
Premature EARLY
Normal REGULAR
Microbe GERM
Fuss TODO
Vaudeville venue MUSICHALL
Vicious act BARBARITY
Transgression SIN
Warship type FRIGATE
Put clothes on DRESS
Virtuous GOOD
Naturally raised area of land HILL