Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Apparently from nowhere OUTOFTHEBLUE
Biggest LARGEST
Abrupt TERSE
Carpet nail TACK
Morally bad WICKED
Meat from a pig BACON
Rapscallion RASCAL
Otherwise ELSE
Ready for sleep TIRED
Because of or on account of OWINGTO
Stormy sea journey ROUGHPASSAGE
Draws towards ATTRACTS
Bid OFFER
Snow colour WHITE
Refrain from voting ABSTAIN
Cat sound PURR
Eradicate OBLITERATE
Intrusive MEDDLESOME
Close friend PAL
Chinese cooking pan WOK
Unit of weight KILOGRAM
Material used to dress a wound BANDAGE
Remembrance flower POPPY
Slightly inebriated TIPSY
Top of a building ROOF