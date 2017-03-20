Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Apparently from nowhere
|OUTOFTHEBLUE
|Biggest
|LARGEST
|Abrupt
|TERSE
|Carpet nail
|TACK
|Morally bad
|WICKED
|Meat from a pig
|BACON
|Rapscallion
|RASCAL
|Otherwise
|ELSE
|Ready for sleep
|TIRED
|Because of or on account of
|OWINGTO
|Stormy sea journey
|ROUGHPASSAGE
|Draws towards
|ATTRACTS
|Bid
|OFFER
|Snow colour
|WHITE
|Refrain from voting
|ABSTAIN
|Cat sound
|PURR
|Eradicate
|OBLITERATE
|Intrusive
|MEDDLESOME
|Close friend
|PAL
|Chinese cooking pan
|WOK
|Unit of weight
|KILOGRAM
|Material used to dress a wound
|BANDAGE
|Remembrance flower
|POPPY
|Slightly inebriated
|TIPSY
|Top of a building
|ROOF