Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Hard to bear
|BURDENSOME
|Gun part
|TRIGGER
|Covering for a bed
|QUILT
|Undressed
|NUDE
|Type of extra in cricket
|WIDE
|Overly
|TOO
|Soldier who digs trenches
|SAPPER
|Thespian’s profession
|ACTING
|That woman
|HER
|Great merriment or joy
|GLEE
|Resound
|ECHO
|Group of eight
|OCTET
|Deep purplish-red
|CRIMSON
|Adviser
|COUNSELLOR
|Gradual increase
|BUILDUP
|Violent anger
|RAGE
|Insect
|EARWIG
|Successive order of two or more things
|SEQUENCE
|Slightly damp
|MOIST
|Short distance
|STONESTHROW
|Forte
|STRONGPOINT
|Make more intense
|HEIGHTEN
|Tooth type
|INCISOR
|Save
|RESCUE
|Proportion
|RATIO
|Slay
|KILL