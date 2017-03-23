Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Hard to bear BURDENSOME
Gun part TRIGGER
Covering for a bed QUILT
Undressed NUDE
Type of extra in cricket WIDE
Overly TOO
Soldier who digs trenches SAPPER
Thespian’s profession ACTING
That woman HER
Great merriment or joy GLEE
Resound ECHO
Group of eight OCTET
Deep purplish-red CRIMSON
Adviser COUNSELLOR
Gradual increase BUILDUP
Violent anger RAGE
Insect EARWIG
Successive order of two or more things SEQUENCE
Slightly damp MOIST
Short distance STONESTHROW
Forte STRONGPOINT
Make more intense HEIGHTEN
Tooth type INCISOR
Save RESCUE
Proportion RATIO
Slay KILL