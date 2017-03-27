Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Run away to marry
|ELOPE
|Cut meat into slices
|CARVE
|Sound
|NOISE
|Car part
|GEARBOX
|Unexpectedly
|SUDDENLY
|Labyrinth
|MAZE
|Covered passageway with shops
|ARCADE
|Lowest point
|BOTTOM
|Venomous snakes
|ASPS
|Manner of asking
|QUESTION
|Make fun of
|LAUGHAT
|Period between bedtime and morning
|NIGHT
|Small coin
|PENNY
|Deepness
|DEPTH
|Scottish landowmer
|LAIRD
|Play-acts
|PRETENDS
|Partly open
|AJAR
|Full of life and vigour
|VIBRANT
|Unable to be avoided or denied
|INESCAPABLE
|Nimble
|AGILE
|Destroy completely – like a Dalek!
|EXTERMINATE
|Bunkum
|NONSENSE
|Soluble case of medicine
|CAPSULE
|Glazing paste
|PUTTY
|Lump of metal
|INGOT
|Leg part
|SHIN