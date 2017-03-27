Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Run away to marry ELOPE
Cut meat into slices CARVE
Sound NOISE
Car part GEARBOX
Unexpectedly SUDDENLY
Labyrinth MAZE
Covered passageway with shops ARCADE
Lowest point BOTTOM
Venomous snakes ASPS
Manner of asking QUESTION
Make fun of LAUGHAT
Period between bedtime and morning NIGHT
Small coin PENNY
Deepness DEPTH
Scottish landowmer LAIRD
Play-acts PRETENDS
Partly open AJAR
Full of life and vigour VIBRANT
Unable to be avoided or denied INESCAPABLE
Nimble AGILE
Destroy completely – like a Dalek! EXTERMINATE
Bunkum NONSENSE
Soluble case of medicine CAPSULE
Glazing paste PUTTY
Lump of metal INGOT
Leg part SHIN