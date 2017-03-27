Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Criteria
|REQUIREMENTS
|Narrow fissure or crack
|CREVICE
|During the time after
|SINCE
|Farm animals
|PIGS
|Human beings
|PEOPLE
|Assumed identity
|ALIAS
|Regretful
|RUEFUL
|Baby carriage
|PRAM
|Musical speed
|TEMPO
|Dead and rotting flesh
|CARRION
|Item used to form or line inner walls
|PLASTERBOARD
|Window cleaner’s implement
|SQUEEGEE
|Imitate
|MIMIC
|Main drain
|SEWER
|Viral illness
|MEASLES
|Stupefy
|STUN
|Recover from illness
|RECUPERATE
|Resolute
|DETERMINED
|Everything
|ALL
|Give money required or owed
|PAY
|One-sided
|PARTISAN
|Post-mortem examination
|AUTOPSY
|Performed on stage
|ACTED
|Snatches
|GRABS
|Eight furlongs
|MILE