Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Criteria REQUIREMENTS
Narrow fissure or crack CREVICE
During the time after SINCE
Farm animals PIGS
Human beings PEOPLE
Assumed identity ALIAS
Regretful RUEFUL
Baby carriage PRAM
Musical speed TEMPO
Dead and rotting flesh CARRION
Item used to form or line inner walls PLASTERBOARD
Window cleaner’s implement SQUEEGEE
Imitate MIMIC
Main drain SEWER
Viral illness MEASLES
Stupefy STUN
Recover from illness RECUPERATE
Resolute DETERMINED
Everything ALL
Give money required or owed PAY
One-sided PARTISAN
Post-mortem examination AUTOPSY
Performed on stage ACTED
Snatches GRABS
Eight furlongs MILE