Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Preserve made from citrus fruit MARMALADE
Garden flower ROSE
Style creator DESIGNER
Sacred place of worship SHRINE
Blowy WINDY
Low-ranking soldier PRIVATE
Male child or youth BOY
Bulwark RAMPART
Turning tool LATHE
Silver tray SALVER
Of the home or family DOMESTIC
Editor’s note meaning ‘let it stand’ STET
Become disillusioned LOSEHEART
Puzzle like this! CROSSWORD
Scientific study of heavenly bodies ASTRONOMY
Assistants AIDES
Enigma MYSTERY
Company emblem LOGO
Extending far down DEEP
Imprisonment CAPTIVITY
Fame or notoriety CELEBRITY
Container POT
Respire BREATHE
Academy Award OSCAR
Horseback sport POLO
DNA unit GENE