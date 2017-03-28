Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Preserve made from citrus fruit
|MARMALADE
|Garden flower
|ROSE
|Style creator
|DESIGNER
|Sacred place of worship
|SHRINE
|Blowy
|WINDY
|Low-ranking soldier
|PRIVATE
|Male child or youth
|BOY
|Bulwark
|RAMPART
|Turning tool
|LATHE
|Silver tray
|SALVER
|Of the home or family
|DOMESTIC
|Editor’s note meaning ‘let it stand’
|STET
|Become disillusioned
|LOSEHEART
|Puzzle like this!
|CROSSWORD
|Scientific study of heavenly bodies
|ASTRONOMY
|Assistants
|AIDES
|Enigma
|MYSTERY
|Company emblem
|LOGO
|Extending far down
|DEEP
|Imprisonment
|CAPTIVITY
|Fame or notoriety
|CELEBRITY
|Container
|POT
|Respire
|BREATHE
|Academy Award
|OSCAR
|Horseback sport
|POLO
|DNA unit
|GENE