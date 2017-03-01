Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Culpability GUILT
Set free LIBERATE
Ready for immediate use ONTAP
Musical instrument KETTLEDRUM
Behaving flamboyantly DRAMATIC
Amount of fish caught HAUL
Insular religious group CULT
Feeler TENTACLE
Arousing fear or dread FORMIDABLE
Furniture item TABLE
Safari animal ELEPHANT
Amulet, talisman CHARM
Terrain GROUND
Unauthorised disclosure LEAK
Glove-like hand covering MITT
Not ever NEVER
Male head of a family PATRIARCH
Of the skin DERMAL
Bike part PEDAL
System of buying goods by post MAILORDER
Frozen water ICE
Walking pole STILT
Popular beverage COFFEE
High regard ESTEEM
Correct RIGHT
Female relative AUNT
Every EACH