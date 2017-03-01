Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Culpability
|GUILT
|Set free
|LIBERATE
|Ready for immediate use
|ONTAP
|Musical instrument
|KETTLEDRUM
|Behaving flamboyantly
|DRAMATIC
|Amount of fish caught
|HAUL
|Insular religious group
|CULT
|Feeler
|TENTACLE
|Arousing fear or dread
|FORMIDABLE
|Furniture item
|TABLE
|Safari animal
|ELEPHANT
|Amulet, talisman
|CHARM
|Terrain
|GROUND
|Unauthorised disclosure
|LEAK
|Glove-like hand covering
|MITT
|Not ever
|NEVER
|Male head of a family
|PATRIARCH
|Of the skin
|DERMAL
|Bike part
|PEDAL
|System of buying goods by post
|MAILORDER
|Frozen water
|ICE
|Walking pole
|STILT
|Popular beverage
|COFFEE
|High regard
|ESTEEM
|Correct
|RIGHT
|Female relative
|AUNT
|Every
|EACH