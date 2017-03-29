Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
One who shows the way GUIDE
Large passenger plane AIRLINER
Fundamental BASIC
Rich crumbly biscuit SHORTBREAD
Three-hulled vessel TRIMARAN
Is indebted to OWES
Numbered cubes DICE
Military formation REGIMENT
Disconcerting, disturbing OFFPUTTING
Storehouse, warehouse DEPOT
Moral principles SCRUPLES
Fox’s tail BRUSH
Chalice GOBLET
Podium DAIS
Person who tells falsehoods LIAR
Card suit CLUBS
Intermediate INBETWEEN
Wears away ERODES
Charging a low price CHEAP
Implement for lifting or tossing hay PITCHFORK
Top fighter pilot ACE
Evil spirit FIEND
Sleepy DROWSY
Roofing material THATCH
Contagious viral disease MUMPS
At that time THEN
Equipment GEAR