Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|One who shows the way
|GUIDE
|Large passenger plane
|AIRLINER
|Fundamental
|BASIC
|Rich crumbly biscuit
|SHORTBREAD
|Three-hulled vessel
|TRIMARAN
|Is indebted to
|OWES
|Numbered cubes
|DICE
|Military formation
|REGIMENT
|Disconcerting, disturbing
|OFFPUTTING
|Storehouse, warehouse
|DEPOT
|Moral principles
|SCRUPLES
|Fox’s tail
|BRUSH
|Chalice
|GOBLET
|Podium
|DAIS
|Person who tells falsehoods
|LIAR
|Card suit
|CLUBS
|Intermediate
|INBETWEEN
|Wears away
|ERODES
|Charging a low price
|CHEAP
|Implement for lifting or tossing hay
|PITCHFORK
|Top fighter pilot
|ACE
|Evil spirit
|FIEND
|Sleepy
|DROWSY
|Roofing material
|THATCH
|Contagious viral disease
|MUMPS
|At that time
|THEN
|Equipment
|GEAR