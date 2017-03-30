Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tinned food
|BAKEDBEANS
|Hole for extracting petroleum
|OILWELL
|Army chaplain
|PADRE
|Info
|DATA
|Ring of light
|HALO
|Decay
|ROT
|Car safety device
|AIRBAG
|Strip of material
|RIBBON
|Vase-like vessel
|URN
|Christmas
|NOEL
|Touch lips
|KISS
|Era
|EPOCH
|Musical instrument
|PICCOLO
|Continuing, recurring
|PERSISTENT
|Strengthen, support
|BOLSTER
|Retain
|KEEP
|US monetary unit
|DOLLAR
|Sense of elation
|EUPHORIA
|Lowest point
|NADIR
|Tolerant, kindly
|GOODNATURED
|Bookie’s premises
|BETTINGSHOP
|Hindquarters of an animal
|HAUNCHES
|Make an emergency parachute descent
|BAILOUT
|Entices
|TEMPTS
|Not a single person
|NOONE
|Skin problem
|ACNE