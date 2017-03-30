Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Tinned food BAKEDBEANS
Hole for extracting petroleum OILWELL
Army chaplain PADRE
Info DATA
Ring of light HALO
Decay ROT
Car safety device AIRBAG
Strip of material RIBBON
Vase-like vessel URN
Christmas NOEL
Touch lips KISS
Era EPOCH
Musical instrument PICCOLO
Continuing, recurring PERSISTENT
Strengthen, support BOLSTER
Retain KEEP
US monetary unit DOLLAR
Sense of elation EUPHORIA
Lowest point NADIR
Tolerant, kindly GOODNATURED
Bookie’s premises BETTINGSHOP
Hindquarters of an animal HAUNCHES
Make an emergency parachute descent BAILOUT
Entices TEMPTS
Not a single person NOONE
Skin problem ACNE