Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Skill in gardening
|GREENFINGERS
|Extract
|EXCERPT
|Large sea
|OCEAN
|Stupid
|DAFT
|Of the teeth
|DENTAL
|Extra payment for good performance
|BONUS
|Excellent, valuable
|GOLDEN
|Desire
|WANT
|Latin American dance
|TANGO
|Adhesive label
|STICKER
|Trying out new ideas or methods
|EXPERIMENTAL
|Tranquil
|PEACEFUL
|Enraged
|ANGRY
|Bearing of offspring
|BIRTH
|Disregards
|IGNORES
|Gaelic
|ERSE
|Glutton
|GREEDYGUTS
|One-sided
|UNILATERAL
|Unit of weight
|TON
|Squib
|DUD
|Because of
|THANKSTO
|Develops into
|BECOMES
|Savoury jelly
|ASPIC
|Female fox
|VIXEN
|Immediately following
|NEXT