Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Skill in gardening GREENFINGERS
Extract EXCERPT
Large sea OCEAN
Stupid DAFT
Of the teeth DENTAL
Extra payment for good performance BONUS
Excellent, valuable GOLDEN
Desire WANT
Latin American dance TANGO
Adhesive label STICKER
Trying out new ideas or methods EXPERIMENTAL
Tranquil PEACEFUL
Enraged ANGRY
Bearing of offspring BIRTH
Disregards IGNORES
Gaelic ERSE
Glutton GREEDYGUTS
One-sided UNILATERAL
Unit of weight TON
Squib DUD
Because of THANKSTO
Develops into BECOMES
Savoury jelly ASPIC
Female fox VIXEN
Immediately following NEXT