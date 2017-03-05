Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Extra or in reserve SPARE
Open space in a forest GLADE
Artist’s stand EASEL
Folding paper into shapes ORIGAMI
Response REACTION
Gemstone OPAL
Lenient towards SOFTON
Extremely offensive odour STENCH
Cards dealt to a player HAND
Incendiary FIREBOMB
Inspect carefully EXAMINE
Broil GRILL
Intends MEANS
Ruffians THUGS
Italian food PASTA
Kinship RELATION
Den LAIR
Expressionless DEADPAN
Fairground ride FERRISWHEEL
Helicopter blade ROTOR
Be suitable or adequate FILLTHEBILL
In depth ATLENGTH
Flourish of trumpets FANFARE
Conceals HIDES
Due OWING
Potter’s oven KILN