Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Extra or in reserve
|SPARE
|Open space in a forest
|GLADE
|Artist’s stand
|EASEL
|Folding paper into shapes
|ORIGAMI
|Response
|REACTION
|Gemstone
|OPAL
|Lenient towards
|SOFTON
|Extremely offensive odour
|STENCH
|Cards dealt to a player
|HAND
|Incendiary
|FIREBOMB
|Inspect carefully
|EXAMINE
|Broil
|GRILL
|Intends
|MEANS
|Ruffians
|THUGS
|Italian food
|PASTA
|Kinship
|RELATION
|Den
|LAIR
|Expressionless
|DEADPAN
|Fairground ride
|FERRISWHEEL
|Helicopter blade
|ROTOR
|Be suitable or adequate
|FILLTHEBILL
|In depth
|ATLENGTH
|Flourish of trumpets
|FANFARE
|Conceals
|HIDES
|Due
|OWING
|Potter’s oven
|KILN