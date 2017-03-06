Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 7th 2017





Clue Solution
Cheerful, carefree LIGHTHEARTED
Wild and disorderly RIOTOUS
Theme TOPIC
Epochs ERAS
Pleasure craft PEDALO
Anteroom FOYER
Tennis racket string CATGUT
Rotate SPIN
Restrict LIMIT
In proportion PRORATA
Live within one’s means MAKEENDSMEET
Lacking knowledge IGNORANT
Bend forwards STOOP
Dog’s lead LEASH
Sibling BROTHER
Pile HEAP
Wide-ranging or extensive LARGESCALE
Tax professional ACCOUNTANT
Having a high temperature HOT
Favourite PET
Letters from A to Z ALPHABET
In addition FURTHER
Backbone SPINE
Browned bread TOAST
Repast MEAL