Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Cheerful, carefree
|LIGHTHEARTED
|Wild and disorderly
|RIOTOUS
|Theme
|TOPIC
|Epochs
|ERAS
|Pleasure craft
|PEDALO
|Anteroom
|FOYER
|Tennis racket string
|CATGUT
|Rotate
|SPIN
|Restrict
|LIMIT
|In proportion
|PRORATA
|Live within one’s means
|MAKEENDSMEET
|Lacking knowledge
|IGNORANT
|Bend forwards
|STOOP
|Dog’s lead
|LEASH
|Sibling
|BROTHER
|Pile
|HEAP
|Wide-ranging or extensive
|LARGESCALE
|Tax professional
|ACCOUNTANT
|Having a high temperature
|HOT
|Favourite
|PET
|Letters from A to Z
|ALPHABET
|In addition
|FURTHER
|Backbone
|SPINE
|Browned bread
|TOAST
|Repast
|MEAL