Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Involving great risk HAZARDOUS
Tresses HAIR
Cruel, brutal INHUMANE
Person one exchanges letters with PENPAL
Jacket part LAPEL
Brave fighter WARRIOR
Speak SAY
Crime against the state TREASON
Talons CLAWS
Stocking run LADDER
Clear land of trees DEFOREST
Long high kick PUNT
Improvise PLAYBYEAR
Small sausage CHIPOLATA
Abductor KIDNAPPER
Nimble AGILE
Smoker’s item ASHTRAY
Slightly wet DAMP
Forearm bone ULNA
Form of cricket TIPANDRUN
Thwart FRUSTRATE
Pallid WAN
Magic SORCERY
Extreme ULTRA
Abode of Satan HELL
Sacred HOLY