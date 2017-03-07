Mirror Classic Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic March 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Involving great risk
|HAZARDOUS
|Tresses
|HAIR
|Cruel, brutal
|INHUMANE
|Person one exchanges letters with
|PENPAL
|Jacket part
|LAPEL
|Brave fighter
|WARRIOR
|Speak
|SAY
|Crime against the state
|TREASON
|Talons
|CLAWS
|Stocking run
|LADDER
|Clear land of trees
|DEFOREST
|Long high kick
|PUNT
|Improvise
|PLAYBYEAR
|Small sausage
|CHIPOLATA
|Abductor
|KIDNAPPER
|Nimble
|AGILE
|Smoker’s item
|ASHTRAY
|Slightly wet
|DAMP
|Forearm bone
|ULNA
|Form of cricket
|TIPANDRUN
|Thwart
|FRUSTRATE
|Pallid
|WAN
|Magic
|SORCERY
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Abode of Satan
|HELL
|Sacred
|HOLY