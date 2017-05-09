Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|School subject
|GEOGRAPHY
|Ride on waves
|SURF
|Shipwrecked person
|CASTAWAY
|Encrypt
|ENCODE
|Imperial weight unit
|OUNCE
|Of the far past
|ANCIENT
|Large
|BIG
|Drawing
|DIAGRAM
|Adam’s ale
|WATER
|Imitates
|MIMICS
|Low male voice
|BARITONE
|Scottish valley
|GLEN
|During pregnancy
|ANTENATAL
|Planetoids
|ASTEROIDS
|Severe, harsh
|DRACONIAN
|Surpass
|EXCEL
|Young goose
|GOSLING
|Spirited breed of horse
|ARAB
|Pile
|HEAP
|Without doubt
|CERTAINLY
|Now
|ATPRESENT
|Intention
|AIM
|Portable anti-tank gun
|BAZOOKA
|Last Greek letter
|OMEGA
|Daybreak
|DAWN
|Broad
|WIDE