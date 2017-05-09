Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 10th 2017

Clue Solution
School subject GEOGRAPHY
Ride on waves SURF
Shipwrecked person CASTAWAY
Encrypt ENCODE
Imperial weight unit OUNCE
Of the far past ANCIENT
Large BIG
Drawing DIAGRAM
Adam’s ale WATER
Imitates MIMICS
Low male voice BARITONE
Scottish valley GLEN
During pregnancy ANTENATAL
Planetoids ASTEROIDS
Severe, harsh DRACONIAN
Surpass EXCEL
Young goose GOSLING
Spirited breed of horse ARAB
Pile HEAP
Without doubt CERTAINLY
Now ATPRESENT
Intention AIM
Portable anti-tank gun BAZOOKA
Last Greek letter OMEGA
Daybreak DAWN
Broad WIDE