Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Enrolled as a member
|ONTHEBOOKS
|Up to
|ASFARAS
|Nine-piece ensemble
|NONET
|Among
|AMID
|Attractively thin
|SLIM
|Health resort
|SPA
|Broad tree-lined street
|AVENUE
|Take by syringe
|INJECT
|In favour of
|PRO
|Insipid person
|DRIP
|Atmosphere
|AURA
|Fool
|IDIOT
|Ghost
|SPECTRE
|Brains or intellect
|GREYMATTER
|Not connected to the internet
|OFFLINE
|Layer of thick even grass
|TURF
|By far
|EASILY
|Salve
|OINTMENT
|Court cards
|KINGS
|Fruit sundae
|BANANASPLIT
|Prudish or puritanical
|STRAITLACED
|Expressing of expert opinions
|PUNDITRY
|Imaginary circle around the Earth
|EQUATOR
|Afternoon nap
|SIESTA
|Willow
|OSIER
|Nuisance
|PEST