Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Enrolled as a member ONTHEBOOKS
Up to ASFARAS
Nine-piece ensemble NONET
Among AMID
Attractively thin SLIM
Health resort SPA
Broad tree-lined street AVENUE
Take by syringe INJECT
In favour of PRO
Insipid person DRIP
Atmosphere AURA
Fool IDIOT
Ghost SPECTRE
Brains or intellect GREYMATTER
Not connected to the internet OFFLINE
Layer of thick even grass TURF
By far EASILY
Salve OINTMENT
Court cards KINGS
Fruit sundae BANANASPLIT
Prudish or puritanical STRAITLACED
Expressing of expert opinions PUNDITRY
Imaginary circle around the Earth EQUATOR
Afternoon nap SIESTA
Willow OSIER
Nuisance PEST