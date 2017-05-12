Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stain
|BLEMISH
|Bottom surface of a room
|FLOOR
|Accumulates
|AMASSES
|Immediately
|ATONCE
|Gem
|JEWEL
|Garden hut
|SHED
|Merciful or tolerant
|LENIENT
|Warships of a nation
|NAVY
|Gambling odds
|EVENS
|Rough drawing
|SKETCH
|Shambolic
|CHAOTIC
|Illegal burning
|ARSON
|Aimless or rootless person
|DRIFTER
|Logger
|LUMBERJACK
|Showing great skill
|MASTERLY
|Hotpot
|STEW
|Smooth and level
|FLAT
|In a little while
|SOON
|Star sign
|ARIES
|Citrus fruit
|CLEMENTINE
|Grind one’s teeth
|GNASH
|Delay for a short time
|STAVEOFF
|Nobleman
|EARL
|Comfortably free of heat
|COOL
|Scorch
|CHAR