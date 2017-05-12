Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Stain BLEMISH
Bottom surface of a room FLOOR
Accumulates AMASSES
Immediately ATONCE
Gem JEWEL
Garden hut SHED
Merciful or tolerant LENIENT
Warships of a nation NAVY
Gambling odds EVENS
Rough drawing SKETCH
Shambolic CHAOTIC
Illegal burning ARSON
Aimless or rootless person DRIFTER
Logger LUMBERJACK
Showing great skill MASTERLY
Hotpot STEW
Smooth and level FLAT
In a little while SOON
Star sign ARIES
Citrus fruit CLEMENTINE
Grind one’s teeth GNASH
Delay for a short time STAVEOFF
Nobleman EARL
Comfortably free of heat COOL
Scorch CHAR