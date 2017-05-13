Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Becoming more successful ONTHEUPANDUP
Drinking vessel TANKARD
Extreme ULTRA
Very dry ARID
Obvious PATENT
Deduce INFER
Car part ENGINE
Nought ZERO
Unilluminated UNLIT
Stiff clerical cap BIRETTA
State of not being biased IMPARTIALITY
Reputation or status STANDING
Resident of Austin TEXAN
Digging tool SPADE
Remote, aloof INSULAR
Smallest of a litter RUNT
Unusual and shocking OUTRAGEOUS
Serving as a warning CAUTIONARY
Single number ONE
Favourite PET
Very tense or exciting ELECTRIC
As a replacement or alternative INSTEAD
Subside ABATE
Baked loaf BREAD
Young sheep LAMB