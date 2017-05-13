Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Becoming more successful
|ONTHEUPANDUP
|Drinking vessel
|TANKARD
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Very dry
|ARID
|Obvious
|PATENT
|Deduce
|INFER
|Car part
|ENGINE
|Nought
|ZERO
|Unilluminated
|UNLIT
|Stiff clerical cap
|BIRETTA
|State of not being biased
|IMPARTIALITY
|Reputation or status
|STANDING
|Resident of Austin
|TEXAN
|Digging tool
|SPADE
|Remote, aloof
|INSULAR
|Smallest of a litter
|RUNT
|Unusual and shocking
|OUTRAGEOUS
|Serving as a warning
|CAUTIONARY
|Single number
|ONE
|Favourite
|PET
|Very tense or exciting
|ELECTRIC
|As a replacement or alternative
|INSTEAD
|Subside
|ABATE
|Baked loaf
|BREAD
|Young sheep
|LAMB