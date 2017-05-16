Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Easily ATACANTER
Small room in a pub SNUG
Next day TOMORROW
Lizard type IGUANA
Foolishly simple NAIVE
Small brownish spot FRECKLE
Hit lightly PAT
Greedy guts GLUTTON
Largest branch of Islam SUNNI
Stringed musical instrument VIOLIN
Tear (flesh) jaggedly LACERATE
Tangle KNOT
Napkin SERVIETTE
Spying ESPIONAGE
Plush LUXURIOUS
Whole amount TOTAL
Ease the pain of COMFORT
Standard NORM
Cupid EROS
Miser SKINFLINT
Type of explosive GELIGNITE
Football supporter FAN
Charge for delivering mail POSTAGE
Turn away or aside AVERT
Neck part NAPE
Diesel oil DERV