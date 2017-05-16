Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Easily
|ATACANTER
|Small room in a pub
|SNUG
|Next day
|TOMORROW
|Lizard type
|IGUANA
|Foolishly simple
|NAIVE
|Small brownish spot
|FRECKLE
|Hit lightly
|PAT
|Greedy guts
|GLUTTON
|Largest branch of Islam
|SUNNI
|Stringed musical instrument
|VIOLIN
|Tear (flesh) jaggedly
|LACERATE
|Tangle
|KNOT
|Napkin
|SERVIETTE
|Spying
|ESPIONAGE
|Plush
|LUXURIOUS
|Whole amount
|TOTAL
|Ease the pain of
|COMFORT
|Standard
|NORM
|Cupid
|EROS
|Miser
|SKINFLINT
|Type of explosive
|GELIGNITE
|Football supporter
|FAN
|Charge for delivering mail
|POSTAGE
|Turn away or aside
|AVERT
|Neck part
|NAPE
|Diesel oil
|DERV