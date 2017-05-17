Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Serene joy
|BLISS
|Salad dish
|COLESLAW
|Doctrine
|DOGMA
|Moral or legal requirement
|OBLIGATION
|Gaseous element
|NITROGEN
|Story
|TALE
|Fossil fuel
|PEAT
|Secret, confidential
|HUSHHUSH
|Fickle
|CHANGEABLE
|Keen
|EAGER
|Pliable
|FLEXIBLE
|School furniture items
|DESKS
|Large blunt needle
|BODKIN
|Japanese wrestling
|SUMO
|Pith helmet
|TOPI
|Of the foot
|PEDAL
|Final demand
|ULTIMATUM
|Sudden brief stabbing pain
|TWINGE
|Superior of a community of monks
|ABBOT
|Ruse
|STRATAGEM
|Flightless bird
|EMU
|Complete
|WHOLE
|Calm the anger of
|PACIFY
|Card suit
|HEARTS
|Another time
|AGAIN
|Wheel spindle
|AXLE
|Lack of difficulty
|EASE