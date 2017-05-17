Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Serene joy BLISS
Salad dish COLESLAW
Doctrine DOGMA
Moral or legal requirement OBLIGATION
Gaseous element NITROGEN
Story TALE
Fossil fuel PEAT
Secret, confidential HUSHHUSH
Fickle CHANGEABLE
Keen EAGER
Pliable FLEXIBLE
School furniture items DESKS
Large blunt needle BODKIN
Japanese wrestling SUMO
Pith helmet TOPI
Of the foot PEDAL
Final demand ULTIMATUM
Sudden brief stabbing pain TWINGE
Superior of a community of monks ABBOT
Ruse STRATAGEM
Flightless bird EMU
Complete WHOLE
Calm the anger of PACIFY
Card suit HEARTS
Another time AGAIN
Wheel spindle AXLE
Lack of difficulty EASE