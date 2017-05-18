Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Produced by man
|ARTIFICIAL
|Eight-sided figure
|OCTAGON
|Lift
|RAISE
|Beach grains
|SAND
|Extremely
|VERY
|Short light sleep
|NAP
|Endearingly old-fashioned
|QUAINT
|High-quality brandy
|COGNAC
|Pixie
|ELF
|Hotel cook
|CHEF
|Region
|AREA
|Monarch’s headdress
|CROWN
|Disproportionate
|UNEQUAL
|Miserly person
|CHEAPSKATE
|Feeler
|ANTENNA
|Towboats
|TUGS
|Hand digit
|FINGER
|Baby’s portable bed
|CARRYCOT
|Unnaturalised, foreign
|ALIEN
|Result or effect
|CONSEQUENCE
|Estimable or decent
|RESPECTABLE
|Snake type
|ANACONDA
|Nourish
|NURTURE
|Happens again
|RECURS
|Mass of small bubbles
|FROTH
|Sixth Greek letter
|ZETA