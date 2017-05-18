Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Produced by man ARTIFICIAL
Eight-sided figure OCTAGON
Lift RAISE
Beach grains SAND
Extremely VERY
Short light sleep NAP
Endearingly old-fashioned QUAINT
High-quality brandy COGNAC
Pixie ELF
Hotel cook CHEF
Region AREA
Monarch’s headdress CROWN
Disproportionate UNEQUAL
Miserly person CHEAPSKATE
Feeler ANTENNA
Towboats TUGS
Hand digit FINGER
Baby’s portable bed CARRYCOT
Unnaturalised, foreign ALIEN
Result or effect CONSEQUENCE
Estimable or decent RESPECTABLE
Snake type ANACONDA
Nourish NURTURE
Happens again RECURS
Mass of small bubbles FROTH
Sixth Greek letter ZETA