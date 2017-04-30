Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Explode
|GOOFF
|Group of sheep
|FLOCK
|Up to a time that
|UNTIL
|Alligator pear
|AVOCADO
|Untried
|UNTESTED
|Precious metal
|GOLD
|At sea
|AFLOAT
|Fails to hit
|MISSES
|Unit of length
|INCH
|Novice
|BEGINNER
|Male spouse
|HUSBAND
|Vagrant
|TRAMP
|Major religion
|ISLAM
|Frozen dew
|FROST
|Group of eight
|OCTET
|Actor or actress in movies
|FILMSTAR
|Use one’s eyes
|LOOK
|Colouring sticks
|CRAYONS
|Offer resistance
|PUTUPAFIGHT
|Bread maker
|BAKER
|Lacking outstanding features
|NONDESCRIPT
|Ominous
|SINISTER
|Destructive insects
|LOCUSTS
|With preparations complete
|READY
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Maori war chant
|HAKA