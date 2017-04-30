Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Explode GOOFF
Group of sheep FLOCK
Up to a time that UNTIL
Alligator pear AVOCADO
Untried UNTESTED
Precious metal GOLD
At sea AFLOAT
Fails to hit MISSES
Unit of length INCH
Novice BEGINNER
Male spouse HUSBAND
Vagrant TRAMP
Major religion ISLAM
Frozen dew FROST
Group of eight OCTET
Actor or actress in movies FILMSTAR
Use one’s eyes LOOK
Colouring sticks CRAYONS
Offer resistance PUTUPAFIGHT
Bread maker BAKER
Lacking outstanding features NONDESCRIPT
Ominous SINISTER
Destructive insects LOCUSTS
With preparations complete READY
Approaches NEARS
Maori war chant HAKA