Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Surgical pincers
|FORCEPS
|Bereaved wife
|WIDOW
|Christian ceremony
|BAPTISM
|Trustworthy
|HONEST
|Sailing vessel
|YACHT
|Always
|EVER
|Very many
|UMPTEEN
|Eat and drink to lose weight
|DIET
|Pub close to one’s home
|LOCAL
|Delights greatly
|CHARMS
|Seek the advice or opinion of
|CONSULT
|Relative darkness
|SHADE
|Have as one’s property
|POSSESS
|Equal to
|ONAPARWITH
|Trap in a lie
|CATCHOUT
|Bunch of flowers
|POSY
|Grain store
|SILO
|Worked with a loom
|WOVE
|Code word for the letter H
|HOTEL
|Pair of glasses
|SPECTACLES
|Unlocks
|OPENS
|Sanctions
|ENDORSES
|Dull persistent pain
|ACHE
|Manufactured
|MADE
|Stringed toy
|YOYO