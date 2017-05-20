Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Prisoner’s protest
|HUNGERSTRIKE
|Ship’s waiter
|STEWARD
|Scorch
|SINGE
|Chooses
|OPTS
|Mild
|GENTLE
|Shaving implement
|RAZOR
|Raid or incursion
|INROAD
|Treating people equally
|FAIR
|So far
|ASYET
|Sincere
|EARNEST
|Planned beforehand
|PREMEDITATED
|Forefather
|ANCESTOR
|Bravery award
|MEDAL
|Stage whisper
|ASIDE
|Thrive, be successful
|PROSPER
|Flay
|SKIN
|Of or concerning past events
|HISTORICAL
|Famous
|CELEBRATED
|Short-lived interest or craze
|FAD
|Sticky substance
|GOO
|Parody
|TRAVESTY
|Style of jazz piano music
|RAGTIME
|Requires
|NEEDS
|Kind of soup
|BROTH
|Three feet in length
|YARD