Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Prisoner’s protest HUNGERSTRIKE
Ship’s waiter STEWARD
Scorch SINGE
Chooses OPTS
Mild GENTLE
Shaving implement RAZOR
Raid or incursion INROAD
Treating people equally FAIR
So far ASYET
Sincere EARNEST
Planned beforehand PREMEDITATED
Forefather ANCESTOR
Bravery award MEDAL
Stage whisper ASIDE
Thrive, be successful PROSPER
Flay SKIN
Of or concerning past events HISTORICAL
Famous CELEBRATED
Short-lived interest or craze FAD
Sticky substance GOO
Parody TRAVESTY
Style of jazz piano music RAGTIME
Requires NEEDS
Kind of soup BROTH
Three feet in length YARD