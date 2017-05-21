Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Wed
|MARRY
|Backhander
|BRIBE
|Shelter made from snow
|IGLOO
|Not taking any side in a war
|NEUTRAL
|Rabble
|RIFFRAFF
|Settee
|SOFA
|Talk given to an audience
|SPEECH
|Long waterproof boots
|WADERS
|Solely
|ONLY
|Body part
|SHOULDER
|Make better in quality
|IMPROVE
|Strong fire or flame
|BLAZE
|Small lizard
|GECKO
|Stinks
|REEKS
|No less or smaller than
|ALLOF
|Car accessory
|ROOFRACK
|Overwhelming defeat
|ROUT
|Pattern of parallel lines on a sales item
|BARCODE
|Very small
|MICROSCOPIC
|Cutlery item
|KNIFE
|Badly matched
|ILLASSORTED
|Having great worth
|VALUABLE
|Surpass
|ECLIPSE
|One who steals
|THIEF
|Swallowed
|DRANK
|Pig meat
|PORK