Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Wed MARRY
Backhander BRIBE
Shelter made from snow IGLOO
Not taking any side in a war NEUTRAL
Rabble RIFFRAFF
Settee SOFA
Talk given to an audience SPEECH
Long waterproof boots WADERS
Solely ONLY
Body part SHOULDER
Make better in quality IMPROVE
Strong fire or flame BLAZE
Small lizard GECKO
Stinks REEKS
No less or smaller than ALLOF
Car accessory ROOFRACK
Overwhelming defeat ROUT
Pattern of parallel lines on a sales item BARCODE
Very small MICROSCOPIC
Cutlery item KNIFE
Badly matched ILLASSORTED
Having great worth VALUABLE
Surpass ECLIPSE
One who steals THIEF
Swallowed DRANK
Pig meat PORK