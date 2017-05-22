Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Airing frame
|CLOTHESHORSE
|Authorise
|EMPOWER
|Push lightly
|NUDGE
|Space
|ROOM
|Chamber beneath a house
|CELLAR
|Bode
|AUGUR
|Pleasing to look at
|PRETTY
|Ceremonial splendour
|POMP
|Desire intensely
|CRAVE
|Agitation, tumult
|TURMOIL
|State of readiness
|PREPAREDNESS
|Gap in the law
|LOOPHOLE
|Melts
|THAWS
|Seize wrongfully
|USURP
|Sink below
|GOUNDER
|Second-hand
|USED
|Select the best from a group
|CHERRYPICK
|Main city
|METROPOLIS
|Purchase
|BUY
|Young fox
|CUB
|Examine
|LOOKOVER
|Try
|ATTEMPT
|Tale
|STORY
|Wear away
|ERODE
|Hairstyle
|AFRO