Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Airing frame CLOTHESHORSE
Authorise EMPOWER
Push lightly NUDGE
Space ROOM
Chamber beneath a house CELLAR
Bode AUGUR
Pleasing to look at PRETTY
Ceremonial splendour POMP
Desire intensely CRAVE
Agitation, tumult TURMOIL
State of readiness PREPAREDNESS
Gap in the law LOOPHOLE
Melts THAWS
Seize wrongfully USURP
Sink below GOUNDER
Second-hand USED
Select the best from a group CHERRYPICK
Main city METROPOLIS
Purchase BUY
Young fox CUB
Examine LOOKOVER
Try ATTEMPT
Tale STORY
Wear away ERODE
Hairstyle AFRO