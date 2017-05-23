Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Large crocodilian ALLIGATOR
Heap PILE
Tooth type PREMOLAR
Equipment TACKLE
Senior ELDER
Mean or miserly person SCROOGE
Small house or shelter HUT
Temporary, provisional INTERIM
Chasm ABYSS
Courteous POLITE
Apron PINAFORE
Close SHUT
Scamp SCALLYWAG
Not interested or enthusiastic APATHETIC
Make clear ELUCIDATE
Jacket part LAPEL
Imprecise INEXACT
Particle of matter ATOM
Egg-shaped OVAL
Exclusive ownership of work for a set period COPYRIGHT
Reaffirms REASSERTS
Total SUM
School subject HISTORY
Musical drama OPERA
Gramophone record DISC
Amount of fish caught HAUL