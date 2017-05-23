Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Large crocodilian
|ALLIGATOR
|Heap
|PILE
|Tooth type
|PREMOLAR
|Equipment
|TACKLE
|Senior
|ELDER
|Mean or miserly person
|SCROOGE
|Small house or shelter
|HUT
|Temporary, provisional
|INTERIM
|Chasm
|ABYSS
|Courteous
|POLITE
|Apron
|PINAFORE
|Close
|SHUT
|Scamp
|SCALLYWAG
|Not interested or enthusiastic
|APATHETIC
|Make clear
|ELUCIDATE
|Jacket part
|LAPEL
|Imprecise
|INEXACT
|Particle of matter
|ATOM
|Egg-shaped
|OVAL
|Exclusive ownership of work for a set period
|COPYRIGHT
|Reaffirms
|REASSERTS
|Total
|SUM
|School subject
|HISTORY
|Musical drama
|OPERA
|Gramophone record
|DISC
|Amount of fish caught
|HAUL