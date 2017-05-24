Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Snooker ball colour
|BLACK
|Statuette
|FIGURINE
|Beast of burden
|LLAMA
|Outstanding
|PREEMINENT
|Deficiency in one’s character
|WEAKNESS
|Based on fact
|TRUE
|Portend
|BODE
|Perpendicular, upright
|VERTICAL
|Gallant
|CHIVALROUS
|Unspoken
|TACIT
|Gemstones
|EMERALDS
|Guide
|STEER
|Roar
|BELLOW
|Place where people stay in tents
|CAMP
|Shoot a gun
|FIRE
|Melodic composition
|MUSIC
|Flippant gibe or sardonic remark
|WISECRACK
|Middle point
|CENTRE
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Bad luck
|HARDLINES
|Observe
|SEE
|Swagger
|STRUT
|Open container with a handle
|BUCKET
|Untidy refuse
|LITTER
|Canoe-like boat
|KAYAK
|Completely change
|REDO
|Condiment
|SALT