Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Snooker ball colour BLACK
Statuette FIGURINE
Beast of burden LLAMA
Outstanding PREEMINENT
Deficiency in one’s character WEAKNESS
Based on fact TRUE
Portend BODE
Perpendicular, upright VERTICAL
Gallant CHIVALROUS
Unspoken TACIT
Gemstones EMERALDS
Guide STEER
Roar BELLOW
Place where people stay in tents CAMP
Shoot a gun FIRE
Melodic composition MUSIC
Flippant gibe or sardonic remark WISECRACK
Middle point CENTRE
Stadium ARENA
Bad luck HARDLINES
Observe SEE
Swagger STRUT
Open container with a handle BUCKET
Untidy refuse LITTER
Canoe-like boat KAYAK
Completely change REDO
Condiment SALT