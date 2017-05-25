Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Criticise or reprove TAKETOTASK
Funeral procession CORTEGE
Unwind RELAX
Steady brisk pace TROT
Jumping insect FLEA
Expected to arrive DUE
Intense dislike HATRED
Money offered for help finding something REWARD
Rend RIP
Water from clouds RAIN
Husks of cereal grain BRAN
Use one’s mind THINK
Everlasting ETERNAL
Whatever the cost or sacrifice ATANYPRICE
Prove to be the case TURNOUT
Eager KEEN
Threefold TREBLE
Be a menacing indication of THREATEN
Compact, firm SOLID
Thick soup SCOTCHBROTH
Extremely EXCEEDINGLY
Tall fur helmet BEARSKIN
Plan in advance ARRANGE
Crash involving many vehicles PILEUP
Substance used by artists PAINT
French military cap KEPI