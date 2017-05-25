Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Criticise or reprove
|TAKETOTASK
|Funeral procession
|CORTEGE
|Unwind
|RELAX
|Steady brisk pace
|TROT
|Jumping insect
|FLEA
|Expected to arrive
|DUE
|Intense dislike
|HATRED
|Money offered for help finding something
|REWARD
|Rend
|RIP
|Water from clouds
|RAIN
|Husks of cereal grain
|BRAN
|Use one’s mind
|THINK
|Everlasting
|ETERNAL
|Whatever the cost or sacrifice
|ATANYPRICE
|Prove to be the case
|TURNOUT
|Eager
|KEEN
|Threefold
|TREBLE
|Be a menacing indication of
|THREATEN
|Compact, firm
|SOLID
|Thick soup
|SCOTCHBROTH
|Extremely
|EXCEEDINGLY
|Tall fur helmet
|BEARSKIN
|Plan in advance
|ARRANGE
|Crash involving many vehicles
|PILEUP
|Substance used by artists
|PAINT
|French military cap
|KEPI