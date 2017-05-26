Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Disciple APOSTLE
Baby’s diaper NAPPY
Very light rain DRIZZLE
Strongly built STURDY
Of the kidneys RENAL
Fling TOSS
Time for hobbies LEISURE
Nibble BITE
Fourth Greek letter DELTA
Mohair ANGORA
French bean HARICOT
Fold in clothing PLEAT
Having variety DIVERSE
Faultlessness PERFECTION
Quite large SIZEABLE
Quiet spell LULL
After all others LAST
Practise boxing SPAR
Pig’s nose SNOUT
Calamitous DISASTROUS
Star sign LIBRA
Air on TV TELEVISE
Strong wind GALE
Paper quantity REAM
Indian dress SARI