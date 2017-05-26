Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Disciple
|APOSTLE
|Baby’s diaper
|NAPPY
|Very light rain
|DRIZZLE
|Strongly built
|STURDY
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Fling
|TOSS
|Time for hobbies
|LEISURE
|Nibble
|BITE
|Fourth Greek letter
|DELTA
|Mohair
|ANGORA
|French bean
|HARICOT
|Fold in clothing
|PLEAT
|Having variety
|DIVERSE
|Faultlessness
|PERFECTION
|Quite large
|SIZEABLE
|Quiet spell
|LULL
|After all others
|LAST
|Practise boxing
|SPAR
|Pig’s nose
|SNOUT
|Calamitous
|DISASTROUS
|Star sign
|LIBRA
|Air on TV
|TELEVISE
|Strong wind
|GALE
|Paper quantity
|REAM
|Indian dress
|SARI