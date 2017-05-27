Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Bedroom garment DRESSINGGOWN
One who shoes horses FARRIER
Edition ISSUE
Pinches NIPS
Star sign GEMINI
Rescues SAVES
Aristocratic TITLED
Needle case ETUI
Doing words VERBS
Be sold in greater quantities than OUTSELL
Gratitude APPRECIATION
Dilapidated DECREPIT
Savoury meat jelly ASPIC
Enraged ANGRY
Catches fire IGNITES
Is indebted to OWES
Decisive, unconditional DEFINITIVE
Antibiotic PENICILLIN
Feeling unhappy SAD
Acquire GET
Fearless INTREPID
Relating to touch or smell etc SENSORY
Portable handheld lamp TORCH
Homeless dog STRAY
Ready to eat RIPE