Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Bedroom garment
|DRESSINGGOWN
|One who shoes horses
|FARRIER
|Edition
|ISSUE
|Pinches
|NIPS
|Star sign
|GEMINI
|Rescues
|SAVES
|Aristocratic
|TITLED
|Needle case
|ETUI
|Doing words
|VERBS
|Be sold in greater quantities than
|OUTSELL
|Gratitude
|APPRECIATION
|Dilapidated
|DECREPIT
|Savoury meat jelly
|ASPIC
|Enraged
|ANGRY
|Catches fire
|IGNITES
|Is indebted to
|OWES
|Decisive, unconditional
|DEFINITIVE
|Antibiotic
|PENICILLIN
|Feeling unhappy
|SAD
|Acquire
|GET
|Fearless
|INTREPID
|Relating to touch or smell etc
|SENSORY
|Portable handheld lamp
|TORCH
|Homeless dog
|STRAY
|Ready to eat
|RIPE