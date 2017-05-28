Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Haughty and conceited PROUD
Bit of dust SPECK
Faithful LOYAL
Mountaineer CLIMBER
Area in a supermarket CHECKOUT
Religious image ICON
Recollect RECALL
Slumbering ASLEEP
Imitation COPY
Outside part EXTERIOR
Vehicles on a public highway TRAFFIC
Physical strength BRAWN
Admission, access ENTRY
Ague FEVER
Piece of poetry RHYME
Improbable UNLIKELY
Bucket PAIL
Small enclosed area CUBICLE
Energy type ELECTRICITY
Rugby formation SCRUM
Able to be seen through TRANSPARENT
Congregate ASSEMBLE
Army officer CAPTAIN
Precise EXACT
Mental picture IMAGE
Way off AFAR