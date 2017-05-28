Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Haughty and conceited
|PROUD
|Bit of dust
|SPECK
|Faithful
|LOYAL
|Mountaineer
|CLIMBER
|Area in a supermarket
|CHECKOUT
|Religious image
|ICON
|Recollect
|RECALL
|Slumbering
|ASLEEP
|Imitation
|COPY
|Outside part
|EXTERIOR
|Vehicles on a public highway
|TRAFFIC
|Physical strength
|BRAWN
|Admission, access
|ENTRY
|Ague
|FEVER
|Piece of poetry
|RHYME
|Improbable
|UNLIKELY
|Bucket
|PAIL
|Small enclosed area
|CUBICLE
|Energy type
|ELECTRICITY
|Rugby formation
|SCRUM
|Able to be seen through
|TRANSPARENT
|Congregate
|ASSEMBLE
|Army officer
|CAPTAIN
|Precise
|EXACT
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Way off
|AFAR