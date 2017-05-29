Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Unexplained INEXPLICABLE
Broad heavy knife MACHETE
Hangman’s halter NOOSE
Hard work TOIL
Car fuel PETROL
Bet WAGER
Hire charge RENTAL
Loud explosion BANG
Blacksmith’s block ANVIL
Taken advantage of PUTUPON
Sad beyond comfort DISCONSOLATE
Response REACTION
Rapidity SPEED
Flying toys KITES
Stroll SAUNTER
Too ALSO
Of no real importance IMMATERIAL
Failure to take proper care NEGLIGENCE
Close friend PAL
Dowel PEG
Turn up again REAPPEAR
Sorcerer WARLOCK
Rotates SPINS
Bend forwards STOOP
Completely empty VOID