Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Unexplained
|INEXPLICABLE
|Broad heavy knife
|MACHETE
|Hangman’s halter
|NOOSE
|Hard work
|TOIL
|Car fuel
|PETROL
|Bet
|WAGER
|Hire charge
|RENTAL
|Loud explosion
|BANG
|Blacksmith’s block
|ANVIL
|Taken advantage of
|PUTUPON
|Sad beyond comfort
|DISCONSOLATE
|Response
|REACTION
|Rapidity
|SPEED
|Flying toys
|KITES
|Stroll
|SAUNTER
|Too
|ALSO
|Of no real importance
|IMMATERIAL
|Failure to take proper care
|NEGLIGENCE
|Close friend
|PAL
|Dowel
|PEG
|Turn up again
|REAPPEAR
|Sorcerer
|WARLOCK
|Rotates
|SPINS
|Bend forwards
|STOOP
|Completely empty
|VOID