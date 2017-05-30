Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Brass musical instruments TROMBONES
Long and difficult journey TREK
Seaman assigned various duties DECKHAND
Car safety device AIRBAG
Archery missile ARROW
Nom de plume PENNAME
Man or youth GUY
Issue EDITION
Balloon-shaped airship BLIMP
Maker of menswear TAILOR
Salad item BEETROOT
Unruly child BRAT
Slight possibility OFFCHANCE
Plan, scheme STRATAGEM
Yield positive results BEARFRUIT
Long narrow hilltop RIDGE
Affected London accent MOCKNEY
Darts line OCHE
Sea eagle ERNE
Blood vessel CAPILLARY
Frantic DESPERATE
Play on words PUN
Narrow boat in Venice GONDOLA
Garret ATTIC
Type of double knot REEF
Of the ears OTIC