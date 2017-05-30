Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Brass musical instruments
|TROMBONES
|Long and difficult journey
|TREK
|Seaman assigned various duties
|DECKHAND
|Car safety device
|AIRBAG
|Archery missile
|ARROW
|Nom de plume
|PENNAME
|Man or youth
|GUY
|Issue
|EDITION
|Balloon-shaped airship
|BLIMP
|Maker of menswear
|TAILOR
|Salad item
|BEETROOT
|Unruly child
|BRAT
|Slight possibility
|OFFCHANCE
|Plan, scheme
|STRATAGEM
|Yield positive results
|BEARFRUIT
|Long narrow hilltop
|RIDGE
|Affected London accent
|MOCKNEY
|Darts line
|OCHE
|Sea eagle
|ERNE
|Blood vessel
|CAPILLARY
|Frantic
|DESPERATE
|Play on words
|PUN
|Narrow boat in Venice
|GONDOLA
|Garret
|ATTIC
|Type of double knot
|REEF
|Of the ears
|OTIC