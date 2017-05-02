Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Clumsy HAMFISTED
Top of a building ROOF
Misuse ILLTREAT
As a joke INJEST
Chuck THROW
From Stockholm? SWEDISH
Variety of lettuce COS
Funny drawing CARTOON
Perceive the odour or scent of SMELL
Dozen TWELVE
Union ALLIANCE
Boast BRAG
Insignificant or minor SMALLTIME
Truce ARMISTICE
Magicians CONJURORS
Friendship AMITY
Goes or comes after FOLLOWS
Painful SORE
Academic test EXAM
Warning device FIREALARM
Dare CHALLENGE
Male offspring SON
Fairground prize COCONUT
Vapour from hot water STEAM
Close angrily SLAM
Watch face DIAL