Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Clumsy
|HAMFISTED
|Top of a building
|ROOF
|Misuse
|ILLTREAT
|As a joke
|INJEST
|Chuck
|THROW
|From Stockholm?
|SWEDISH
|Variety of lettuce
|COS
|Funny drawing
|CARTOON
|Perceive the odour or scent of
|SMELL
|Dozen
|TWELVE
|Union
|ALLIANCE
|Boast
|BRAG
|Insignificant or minor
|SMALLTIME
|Truce
|ARMISTICE
|Magicians
|CONJURORS
|Friendship
|AMITY
|Goes or comes after
|FOLLOWS
|Painful
|SORE
|Academic test
|EXAM
|Warning device
|FIREALARM
|Dare
|CHALLENGE
|Male offspring
|SON
|Fairground prize
|COCONUT
|Vapour from hot water
|STEAM
|Close angrily
|SLAM
|Watch face
|DIAL