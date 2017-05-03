Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Card suit CLUBS
Large handkerchief or neckerchief BANDANNA
Kingdom REALM
Foolish behaviour TOMFOOLERY
Level the score in a match EQUALISE
Broad smile GRIN
Too ALSO
Be fit enough for FEELUPTO
Bird type WOODPECKER
Synagogue minister RABBI
Type of white wine RIESLING
Fight with swords FENCE
Bright pinkish red CERISE
Flash of lightning BOLT
Leg part CALF
Common phrase IDIOM
Butt in INTERRUPT
Gorge or ravine CANYON
Shape, pattern MOULD
Candid or bold in speech OUTSPOKEN
Observe SEE
Change ALTER
In action ATWORK
Recorded or catalogued for reference ONFILE
Witch’s formula SPELL
Temporary traffic marker CONE
Violent anger RAGE