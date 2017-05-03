Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Card suit
|CLUBS
|Large handkerchief or neckerchief
|BANDANNA
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Foolish behaviour
|TOMFOOLERY
|Level the score in a match
|EQUALISE
|Broad smile
|GRIN
|Too
|ALSO
|Be fit enough for
|FEELUPTO
|Bird type
|WOODPECKER
|Synagogue minister
|RABBI
|Type of white wine
|RIESLING
|Fight with swords
|FENCE
|Bright pinkish red
|CERISE
|Flash of lightning
|BOLT
|Leg part
|CALF
|Common phrase
|IDIOM
|Butt in
|INTERRUPT
|Gorge or ravine
|CANYON
|Shape, pattern
|MOULD
|Candid or bold in speech
|OUTSPOKEN
|Observe
|SEE
|Change
|ALTER
|In action
|ATWORK
|Recorded or catalogued for reference
|ONFILE
|Witch’s formula
|SPELL
|Temporary traffic marker
|CONE
|Violent anger
|RAGE