Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
In equal parts FIFTYFIFTY
Counsellor ADVISER
Electronic message EMAIL
Noisy LOUD
List of dishes MENU
Male cat TOM
Suppress information or rumours HUSHUP
Piece of grassland MEADOW
Groove RUT
Boor LOUT
Old wound mark SCAR
Planet’s path ORBIT
Unsightly patch BLEMISH
Likeness COMPARISON
Prefers FAVOURS
Clenched hand FIST
Cricket delivery YORKER
Small frozen blocks ICECUBES
Large area of land TRACT
Fail to reach a standard FALLSHORTOF
Deserving censure BLAMEWORTHY
Punctuation mark FULLSTOP
Elocution DICTION
Add up to, total NUMBER
Forbidden TABOO
Flat area of East Anglia FENS