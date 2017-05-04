Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|In equal parts
|FIFTYFIFTY
|Counsellor
|ADVISER
|Electronic message
|Noisy
|LOUD
|List of dishes
|MENU
|Male cat
|TOM
|Suppress information or rumours
|HUSHUP
|Piece of grassland
|MEADOW
|Groove
|RUT
|Boor
|LOUT
|Old wound mark
|SCAR
|Planet’s path
|ORBIT
|Unsightly patch
|BLEMISH
|Likeness
|COMPARISON
|Prefers
|FAVOURS
|Clenched hand
|FIST
|Cricket delivery
|YORKER
|Small frozen blocks
|ICECUBES
|Large area of land
|TRACT
|Fail to reach a standard
|FALLSHORTOF
|Deserving censure
|BLAMEWORTHY
|Punctuation mark
|FULLSTOP
|Elocution
|DICTION
|Add up to, total
|NUMBER
|Forbidden
|TABOO
|Flat area of East Anglia
|FENS