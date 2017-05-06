Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fiery weapon
|FLAMETHROWER
|German measles
|RUBELLA
|Punctuation mark
|COMMA
|Hearing organs
|EARS
|Noisy quarrel
|FRACAS
|Very strong person
|TITAN
|Cosy warm covering
|COCOON
|Privy to
|INON
|Edges of a roof
|EAVES
|Easily broken
|FRAGILE
|Expression of annoyance or disagreement
|FIDDLESTICKS
|Primitive or brutal
|BARBARIC
|Vends
|SELLS
|In front
|AHEAD
|Cinema snack
|POPCORN
|Curly hairstyle
|PERM
|Unlikely
|FARFETCHED
|People on buses
|PASSENGERS
|Alcoholic spirit
|GIN
|Blubber
|FAT
|Persuade
|CONVINCE
|Lean cut of beef
|TOPSIDE
|Much of the time
|OFTEN
|Squander
|WASTE
|Blood vessel
|VEIN