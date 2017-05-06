Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Fiery weapon FLAMETHROWER
German measles RUBELLA
Punctuation mark COMMA
Hearing organs EARS
Noisy quarrel FRACAS
Very strong person TITAN
Cosy warm covering COCOON
Privy to INON
Edges of a roof EAVES
Easily broken FRAGILE
Expression of annoyance or disagreement FIDDLESTICKS
Primitive or brutal BARBARIC
Vends SELLS
In front AHEAD
Cinema snack POPCORN
Curly hairstyle PERM
Unlikely FARFETCHED
People on buses PASSENGERS
Alcoholic spirit GIN
Blubber FAT
Persuade CONVINCE
Lean cut of beef TOPSIDE
Much of the time OFTEN
Squander WASTE
Blood vessel VEIN