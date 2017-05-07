Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Browned bread
|TOAST
|School of fish
|SHOAL
|Hibernian
|IRISH
|Branch of maths
|ALGEBRA
|Full or extreme treatment
|THEWORKS
|Fastener
|STUD
|Male relative
|NEPHEW
|Colony of rabbits
|WARREN
|Jewellery item
|RING
|March
|FOOTSLOG
|Area of fruit trees
|ORCHARD
|Cuban dance
|RUMBA
|Freight
|CARGO
|Bring together
|UNITE
|Oily fruit
|OLIVE
|Sailing vessel
|SCHOONER
|Extremely large
|HUGE
|Referee
|ARBITER
|Area in a house
|SITTINGROOM
|Chops wildly
|HACKS
|Undercarriage
|LANDINGGEAR
|Rigid, unyielding
|CASTIRON
|Cure for all ills
|PANACEA
|Dutch cheese
|GOUDA
|Restrict or confine
|LIMIT
|Pointed tooth
|FANG