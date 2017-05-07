Mirror Classic Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Browned bread TOAST
School of fish SHOAL
Hibernian IRISH
Branch of maths ALGEBRA
Full or extreme treatment THEWORKS
Fastener STUD
Male relative NEPHEW
Colony of rabbits WARREN
Jewellery item RING
March FOOTSLOG
Area of fruit trees ORCHARD
Cuban dance RUMBA
Freight CARGO
Bring together UNITE
Oily fruit OLIVE
Sailing vessel SCHOONER
Extremely large HUGE
Referee ARBITER
Area in a house SITTINGROOM
Chops wildly HACKS
Undercarriage LANDINGGEAR
Rigid, unyielding CASTIRON
Cure for all ills PANACEA
Dutch cheese GOUDA
Restrict or confine LIMIT
Pointed tooth FANG